Inmate found after escaping from Dade Correctional Institution

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - An inmate has been taken into custody after he escaped from his cell at the Dade Correctional Institution.

On Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Corrections issued a notice for residents in Miami-Dade County to be on the lookout for Jason Revis.

Officials said FDC security staff at the Dade Correctional Institution, located in the area of Southwest 192nd Avenue and 380th Street, discovered Revis had escaped from his cell earlier in the morning.

After performing a large-scale search, Revis was found just before 11:30 a.m.

UPDATE! ESCAPED INMATE HAS BEEN CAPTURED — FL Dept. Corrections (@FL_Corrections) July 11, 2019

It remains unclear what additional charges he will face.

