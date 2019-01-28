Inmate bites off piece of other inmate’s ear in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One inmate bit off a piece of another inmate’s ear at the Miami-Dade Pre-trial Detention Center.

The incident occurred on Sunday when MG Wells held the victim down and bit his left ear.

According to the arrest report, once the piece of the victim’s ear was removed, Wells did not stop attacking the victim and bit his face leaving teeth marks.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Wells faces an new charge of felony battery in addition to his previous charges of murder, arson and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.