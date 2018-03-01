Injured Stoneman Douglas student returns home in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor is finally back home in Coral Springs.

Kyle Laman was welcomed home by family and even the Coral Springs Fire Department, Thursday.

A 7News viewer sent in a video as Laman arrived on a stretcher.

The 15-year-old spent several weeks in the hospital after he was shot in the leg during the Stoneman Douglas shooting on Feb. 14.

Laman’s mother also snapped a picture of him and Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brenda Louis.

She prayed with him after he got out of an eight-hour surgery several days ago.

