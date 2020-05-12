Injured pregnant manatee rescued on Mother’s Day gives birth to healthy calf

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An injured pregnant manatee rescued on Mother’s Day has given birth to a healthy calf.

According to SeaWorld, the manatee was found in the waters near Siesta Key.

The creature had both healed and fresh boat strike wounds.

“Those kinds of wounds likely caused air to be trapped in the manatee’s chest cavity, making it difficult for the animal to submerge efficiently,” said Jess Blackburn, a biologist with Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium Stranding. “Given the busy area and heavy boat traffic, we knew it would be very difficult for her to avoid any other potential boat collisions.”

The manatee was taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation, where, during an exam, veterinarians learned she was pregnant.

The manatee went on to give birth to a healthy calf, Tuesday.

SeaWorld is monitoring both the mother and calf. The mother is being treated for her injuries and is in stable but critical condition.

The injured mother is the 17th manatee to be treated at SeaWorld in 2020.

