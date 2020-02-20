Injured manatee makes debut at Miami Seaquarium

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A young manatee that was injured by a boat propeller has made her debut at Miami Seaquarium in Virginia Key.

7News cameras captured Scampi swimming in her exhibit pool on Thursday.

She and her mother were rescued after a boat struck them in November 2019.

Unfortunately, her mother died from her injuries, but the orphaned sea cow is doing much better.

“So now, she’s actually interacting with some of the other manatees, as well as we have already seen her nibbling on some lettuce, too, which is awesome,” animal care supervisor Julie Heyde said.

The 5-month-old manatee will be released back into the ocean when she is old enough to be on her own.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.