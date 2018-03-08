Injured bald eagle recovering in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An injured bald eagle is now recovering in South Florida after it was found injured.

The bird was brought to the South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale after he was found unable to fly in Palm Beach.

The veterinary team at the facility tended to his injuries — wrapping his wing and giving him high-tech laser treatments so he can fly like an eagle again.

“The prognosis is pretty good because he doesn’t have a wound or a fracture or any signs of infection,” said Amanda Grant from the South Florida Wildlife Center, “so at this point in time it’s good, but certainly he’s not out of the woods yet.”

The veterinary team said the eagle is responding well to the treatment.

Once he’s completely healthy, they plan to release him back into the wild.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.