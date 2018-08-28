Information for 2018 mid-term elections

(WSVN) - A host of positions are up for grabs in this year’s mid-term elections. Here is what you need to know.

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To look up your polling location, click here.

You must be a registered voter in order to vote in the primary election. If you have not registered to vote yet, but you would like to vote in the general election, click here for more information.

Fore more information on those running for office, check out the related links below.

Related Links

A guide to the Florida primary election

Several democrats look to win Florida governor’s seat

Republican candidates campaign as Florida gubernatorial race enters primaries

A look at the democrats running for seat to be vacated by Ros-Lehtinen

Crowded pool of Republicans seek to replace out-going Ros-Lehtinen

Parents of Florida massacre victims seek school board seats

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.