FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A seafaring South Florida charity received a generous donation after experiencing a major setback.

Shake-A-Leg Miami was hit by vandals on July 1. Several boats were left with more than $10,000 in damage.

Boyd Tomkies, the CEO of Sirocco Marine, now donated two inflatable boats to the nonprofit.

Tomkies said helping Shake-A-Leg Miami was the least he could do.

“It’s a great foundation with a great mission and a great cause,” Tomkies said from Sirocco Marine’s Fort Lauderdale location. “They need those boats to help those kids, and for them to get back in the water is important.”

The donated vessels will help Shake-A-Leg continue its mission: helping people with physical and developmental challenges experience the feeling of freedom on the water.

