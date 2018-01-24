Infant returns home from hospital after being struck by car

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An infant has returned home after being struck by a car.

The 3-month-old was with her aunt and grandmother on Sunday when police said a 13-year-old hit them in a Miami Beach crosswalk.

Officials said the 13-year-old took his stepfather’s car for a joyride. The juvenile now faces felony charges for leaving the scene of the crash. He is currently on home detention.

The aunt and grandmother remain in the hospital as they recover from their injuries.

