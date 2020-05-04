Infant manatee rescued from rocks in Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - An infant manatee has been rescued after being trapped in Islamorada.

The calf was spotted alone beneath some underwater rocks along a private dock on Saturday.

According to the Florida Keys News Bureau, the owner of the property then called Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Thanks to responding staff from the Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue team and Dolphin Plus Marine Mammal Responder volunteers, the manatee was successfully removed from the water.

The lone calf was transported to Miami Seaquarium for treatment and rehabilitation where she is now safe and in guarded conditions.

