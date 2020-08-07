Infant, 2 adults transported after crash involving train in Palm Beach County

PLAM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Two adults and an infant have been transported to the hospital following a serious crash in western Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of Runyon Village and State Road 15 just before 10 a.m., Friday.

🚨Train vs Vehicle Accident 🚨

Runyon Village/State Rd 15@PBCFR on location, patients trapped inside the vehicle, #extrication started, #tramaheli responding to scene, Glades Cmd pic.twitter.com/hLAe5i8WKI — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) August 7, 2020

The three victims were trapped in the vehicle before rescue crews worked to extricate them.

It remains unknown what condition the victims are in.

