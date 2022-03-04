VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Changes are coming to Miami Seaquarium and its infamous Lolita attraction.

Lolita the whale has called Miami Seaquarium her home for the last 50 years, and now, she is retiring.

Starting Friday, the seaquarium has new owners and the USDA granted them an exhibitors license under the condition that Lolita and her tank companion, Lii, will no longer be on display in Virginia Key.

There will be no more shows involving the killer whale.

PETA Foundation President Jared Goodman released a statement that read: “For the first time ever, the USDA is taking some action by tacitly acknowledging that Lolita’s tank cannot meet her needs. PETA is calling for this to be the first step to releasing Lolita (and Lii) to a seaside sanctuary, before this long-suffering orca ends up dying in the same cramped tank she’s been confined to for over half a century.”

Lolita’s tank is now permanently closed to the public.

What happens to the whales next remains unknown.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.