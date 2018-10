HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There is an increased police presence at Hialeah Gardens High School while students take their SAT exams.

According to school officials, police officers were present at the high school Wednesday.

The campus received a non-credible threat last Friday, so police officers are now on campus as a precaution.

