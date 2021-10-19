MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber addressed comments he made during a Zoom meeting with current and former city leaders where he said the future of South Beach’s entertainment district “needs to be on the ballot.”

In audio leaked from the Sept. 13 online meeting, Gelber is heard saying, “I commit to you this, if you want something on the ballot, because it needs to be on the ballot, I’ll put it on the ballot.”

The mayor was believed to have been meeting with various developers, as well as former Mayor Philip Levine.

Their focus was the entertainment district in South Beach.

“The idea would be that we would put together a PAC — this organization, this group — that would raise money, and we would utilize that money to help elect folks that want to move the city in a positive and safe direction,” Gelber said during the meeting.

The audio was first sent to Miami New Times. 7News learned the meeting was held on Zoom.

While some question the comments made during that meeting, Levine defended what was said.

“I’m going to say it, as a former mayor, that one of the most important things that we can do, and we discussed it, is: there’s six commissioners. Two of them are going to be new coming on. We need to utilize whatever influence we have to push those six commissioners to follow the vision and the agenda of the mayor and the manager to make the city safer,” said Levine. “In other words, nothing can happen unless we exercise our power.”

Gelber, meanwhile, argued this was not a private or secretive meeting, and he stands behind his words.

“I’m proud to say that I want to reform this area, and if my colleagues won’t do it, I’ll ask the voters,” he said.

Levine also defends what he said in the meeting.

“The only one that’s pushing the story in [Miami] New Times that you’re talking about is three or four bars on Ocean Drive that are holding our city hostage, that are making our city unsafe,” said Levine over the phone.

Gelber said they were discussing the first part of his 12-point plan for the city, specifically the third item.

The mayor pointed to what his plan says after each item: “ballot item if necessary.”

“I’m not sure why [the New Times] thought this was in any way surprising because it’s been reported in other newspapers that I say it quite regularly,” he said.

Among business owners reacting to the leaked audio was David Wallack, the owner of Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive.

“The taking away of police from Ocean Drive in 2014 created the unlawfulness that became prevalent in the streets from that and it only got worse when 2020 came and all the businesses were closed,” he said.

There is currently a push from some city officials to end alcohol sales at 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m.

“It confirms, quite frankly, what I have said for quite a while: this is a developers scheme,” said Wallack.

