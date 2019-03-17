In writings, artwork and videos, local students reflect on Holocaust

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Twelve South Florida students shared stories from the Holocaust in front of survivors as part of an annual contest.

The winning middle and high school students were selected from the fifth annual Holocaust Reflection Contest to share their essays, poems, artwork and videos.

Six Holocaust survivors sat in the front row at the event, called Lessons Learned, at Nova Southeastern University, Sunday.

High-school student Leah Mohnkern, who won first place in the essay and poem section, said it was a great experience and opportunity.

“It’s just so memorable. It teaches you the impact of words and just even small hatred that is displayed today, just something so small can lead to something so large, and that you really have to speak out,” she said.

Nearly 2,000 students entered the contest.

