MIAMI (WSVN) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, students at a high school in Miami are reaching out to peers who may be hesitant to ask for help.

Students from the Design and Architecture High School (DASH) started a project called “No More Stalling.” They have been posting signs in bathroom stalls with hotlines for issues other students may be facing.

Their teacher, Zudannie Nunez-Hernandez, said she’s proud of her pupils’ outreach efforts.

“I have an amazing group of students who were inspired by the tragic events that happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas,” she said. “They wanted to find a way that they could give back to their own peers and assist with the issues that are occurring in our society.”

Organizers hope the project will help classmates who are afraid to speak publicly about their issues, since they can make the calls anonymously.

