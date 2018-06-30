In local rallies, hundreds join nationwide call for immigration reform

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people put on white T-shirts and took over the streets of South Florida to demand action on the country’s immigration crisis, more than a week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reunite families separated at the U.S. border.

From Broward County to Miami-Dade, demonstrators pounded the pavement and let their voices be heard.

Rallies in different South Florida cities shared the same message: demanding the immediate reunification of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s an issue that hits close to home for rally organizer William Joe.

“I’m an immigrant myself, and I feel like a lot of those people don’t have a voice, so I’m here to elevate those people’s voices,” he said.

At a protest in Hollywood, Rebecca Rice said she’s marching on behalf of all marginalized groups.

“We are going to stick together, ’cause it’s about all of us. It’s about all our freedoms,” she said. “It’s about the children, it’s about gays, lesbians, blacks, whites, Hispanics, Latinos, everybody.”

Protesters marching to the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami. Police shutting down Biscayne Blvd @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0hWmyNF6dh — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) June 30, 2018

In Downtown Miami, demonstrators marched to the Freedom Tower as a symbol of solidarity. Police shut down Biscayne Boulevard temporarily as the peaceful protesters made their way to the building.

Protesters at the Miami event said they’re skeptical of the protections in Trump’s executive order, adding they want to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE.

“What we’re calling for is for asylum seekers to be treated as refugees and not as criminals,” said organizer Melissa Taveras, “and we’re calling for the end and abolishment of ICE, that has not served our communities.”

Organizers said this is only the beginning. They not only want people to rally, but also to register to vote.

“In just one month we’ve registered over 13,000 people, young people 18 to 35,” said Joe, “and we’re looking to continue that path all the way until November so we can ride home with that victory.”

