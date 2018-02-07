In lawsuit, man claims Lyft passenger yelled gay slurs, hit him with stiletto

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lyft customer who said he was attacked by another passenger with a stiletto while using the ride-hailing service is now taking legal action.

The victim, Jose Gonzalez, and his attorney have called this incident a hate crime.

Gonzalez said he suffered bloody wounds after leaving a gay nightclub in Miami Beach, Jan. 26.

“I was, I was in shock,” Gonzalez said.

Bruises can still be shown on the 57-year-old’s face from that night. He is now suing his attacker and Lyft, the company he said is responsible for allowing the attack.

“I could never expected something to happen like that,” he said.

Gonzalez told 7News that after he left Twist nightclub along Washington Avenue, near 12th Street, a female passenger in the back seat became enraged and began to shout gay slurs.

According to the victim, when he responded, that’s when the passenger began to beat him in the head with a high heel shoe. “When I saw the blood, I started screaming, ‘Look, look I’m bleeding, I’m bleeding.'”

The victim is now taking legal action against the attacker at Lyft. “The fact of the matter is, the person got out of the vehicle, the driver did not look or think of letting the police know the direction they were heading, did not call police,” said attorney Reynaldo Martinez. “In fact, just continued to take Jose home. It wasn’t until he got home that his roommate called the police.”

Gonzalez said he is not angry, but just wants the hate to go away. “It’s not that much love that she has, and I really feel sorry for her,” he said.

Police said they have identified the woman responsible and will take action soon.

7News has contacted Lyft, but they have not responded as yet.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.