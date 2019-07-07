In explosion’s aftermath, massive cleanup underway at Plantation mall amid probe

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive cleanup process got underway at the shopping plaza in Plantation where a suspected gas explosion leveled buildings and caused widespread damage, as investigators asked for the public’s patience while they work to determine the cause.

7News cameras captured crews closing off the blast zone at the Market on University shopping center with a chain-link fence, Sunday morning. Floodlights were also brought in so crews can work through the night at the strip mall located off University Drive.

“There’s no way to tell how long it’s going to take. They have to dig through the debris and the rubble,” said Plantation Fire Deputy Chief Joel Gordon.

In all, officials said, 23 people were hurt, including a child and another patient who was transported as a trauma alert after the blast rippled through the mall, Saturday morning, sending debris flying hundreds of feet.

The shopping plaza’s LA fitness was in the radius of ruin. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed ceiling tiles on the floor as people fled to safety.

The gym’s hurricane impact windows were no match for the force of impact.

7’s DroneCam captured the devastation and destruction, including damaged cars in the parking lot next to where the explosion went off.

Investigators surveyed the blast zone as they worked to find out what went wrong.

“The investigation is going to take while because we have to really determine the actual cause,” said Gordon. “Everybody is anxious to hear, ‘It was an explosion, it was gas, it was this, it was that,’ but there are so many things that could cause an explosion.”

Surveillance video from homes located miles away from Market on University recorded the loud boom.

“My condo shook, and I looked down, and I saw this big black smoke,” said area resident Kim Johnson.

The explosion left most of the mall unrecognizable.

Witnesses, first responders and investigators said they were amazed no one was killed.

“We got very, very, very lucky with this,” said Gordon.

Officials said it could take days or even weeks to pin down the cause because they have to sift through all that rubble to find the source of the explosion.

