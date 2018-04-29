MIAMI (WSVN) - Unrest in Nicaragua sparked protests in the streets of Downtown Miami, Sunday.

South Floridians continued to speak out after dozens of people died in the Central American country during protests to impeach Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

Tensions rose after the Nicaraguan government was accused of killing and abusing citizens. However, some believe U.S. intervention might not be in Nicaragua’s best interest.

“The United States should stay out of the business of Nicaragua because history has shown time and time again that it is not in the interest of the people,” said Miami demonstrator Carolina Abarca. “It is — it has its own interest, and it is never of the people; it is for whatever the U.S. has in mind and plans to do.”

Nicaraguan Attorney General Inés Miranda has launched an investigation into the deaths of protesters.

