In 3 burglaries, over $20K in equipment stolen from Pompano Beach roofing business

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The manager of a Pompano Beach business is reeling after thieves broke into work trucks and took off with thousands of dollars in tools and equipment, on three occasions over the past three months.

Javier Martinez, who manages Infinity Roofing and Sheet Metal, is astonished by the brazen confidence the crooks show in the surveillance video.

“It’s incredible. It’s like they do it every day, so that’s why they act that way,” he said.

Back in November, a man was seen pulling up to the business’ parking lot in an SUV. He spent almost 30 minutes taking a ladder off a company truck and affixing it to his vehicle. He then cut through a chain-link fence and broke the windows of other trucks to find more tools and equipment to steal.

“Just think about that impact for us in revenue and also the person who drives that truck,” said Martinez. “They lose their days of work, and everybody loses.”

That was the first time, not but not the last, the business was targeted. Martinez said it happened twice again on the same weekend.

On Feb. 9, a thief who may or may not have been the same man from the November burglary showed up in an orange-rimmed truck. He is seen stealing items from a parked van.

Martinez listed some of the stolen items.

“Ladders, compressors, generators, electric saw, blowers, grills, extension cords, batteries,” he said.

The lost equipment adds up to $20,000 to $30,000, not counting the lost days of work.

“We work very hard for what we have, and for somebody to come in and steal from us what we own and how we make money and bring revenue to the company, we’re very frustrated with this,” said Martinez.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

