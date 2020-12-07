Immigrants from Latin American, Caribbean countries granted TPS extension through October 2021

(WSVN) - Protections have been extended for thousands of immigrants in South Florida.

The Department of Homeland Security announced they will extend temporary protected status for those living here from Haiti, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua until October 2021.

Those protections were set to expire in January.

The order means they can continue to legally live and work in the U.S. for the next nine months and avoid being placed in deportation proceedings.

