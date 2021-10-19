DADE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – Florida’s First Lady made her first public appearance since revealing she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Casey DeSantis opened up about her battle and her vow to keep fighting.

She received a standing ovation at a private dinner in Dade City on Saturday.

“I think there’s a lot that we can be upset about, that we can be sad about: the direction of our country, the future of our nation, our families, our communities, our safety, our children, their education, their futures, our health and our well-being,” DeSantis said, “but I’ll tell you one thing for sure, I’m sure as hell not giving up.”

It was the first appearance from DeSantis since the announcement of her diagnosis, two weeks ago.

Governor Ron DeSantis was the keynote speaker at the event and surprised the guests of the Hernando County Republican Party Lincoln Reagan Dinner.

“Never, ever, ever give up the fight, ever,” said Casey.

The couple has been married since 2010 and they are parents to three young children.

News of the 41-year-old’s diagnosis has attracted support from around the state and the country.

On Monday, Governor DeSantis told reporters his wife is putting her all into whatever challenges lie ahead.

“Her fight is inspirational to me,” said the governor. “She’s going to be back better than ever. I don’t know when, but I know it’s going to happen.”

Casey thanked everyone for their support.

The governor said this is the most difficult test of his wife’s life.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.