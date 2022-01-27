FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stuntman who landed himself in the hospital is speaking out after something went wrong during a stunt above a South Florida city.

The daredevil posted a video on his Instagram from his hospital bed Thursday, letting people know how he’s doing.

Cellphone video shows longtime Motor Sports Competitor and Stuntman Travis Pastrana base jumping from the top of the Hyatt Centric hotel in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The landing was much rougher than what he had expected.

Pastrana was rushed to the hospital with multiple hip and back injuries.

He was in town shooting for an internet series.

According to the film permit issued by the county, he was supposed to jump from the building and land safely in Huizenga Plaza but said something went wrong.

“Had a good try to do a base jump, which Lindsey wasn’t proud of,” said Pastrana on his Instagram video. “I always said I wasn’t going to base jump anymore after losing some friends but unfortunately made a couple wrong decisions, which made a really simple base jump difficult. I’m really sorry to the base jump community.”

On his video, Pastrana never specified exactly what caused the rough landing.

He said he is recovering Thursday.

He also told all of his followers on social media that he has been up and moving around.

His doctors also said that he is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.