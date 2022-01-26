MIAMI (WSVN) - Dr. Jose Dotres has been chosen to fill Alberto Carvalho’s position as the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent.

7News spoke with the incoming superintendent, Wednesday morning.

Dotres said he’s looking forward to serving his hometown once again.

He’s worked as an educator on all levels and will now get to lead the school district that shaped him.

“I’m going in there with my heart, dedicating 24/7 following the example of Mr. Carvalho, which I worked right along with him, the vision that he has, the dedication that he has,” he said. “You have to do this work 24/7. You cannot get disconnected.”

Dotres said he’s ready to return to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, where he’s already worked as a teacher and administrator for more than 30 years.

“The fact that I can do it, in my hometown where I started as a kindergarten student and now become a superintendent, I just cannot tell you how very special it is to me,” he said.

One of his priorities as the new superintendent…

“As a new superintendent coming in, I need to be really assured and put my finger on what exactly are we’re doing to make sure that we are addressing the unfinished business of so many students,” Dotres said.

He said virtual learning has set back some students, particularly in mathematics.

Dotres plans to meet with school leaders to hear from them and learn what their needs are and make sure teachers are equipped to manage the task.

His goals also go beyond academics.

“But I think more than ever, the social-emotional aspect of children is at play,” he said. “The mental health necessity children have need to be explored.”

Supporters have said he has the heart and the experience to take on the role. However, at least one board member brought up how the new superintendent should live in Miami-Dade County.

Dotres lives in Weston and said he’s has been commuting for the last 19 years like many other South Floridians.

“I also spend a lot of time in Miami,” he said. “My mother lives 10 minutes away from the school district, I visit her every single weekend. She’s lived in the same place, within the same three blocks since we moved here from Cuba. So if there were ever a need for me to remain close to the district office and in the area, I have a home there with her.”

The terms and conditions of his contract will be discussed at a meeting on Feb. 2.

