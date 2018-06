BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman says she was shocked when she spotted two iguanas duking it out in the parking lot of a Starbucks in Boca Raton over the weekend.

Shannon Moskoff captured video that shows the large reptiles fighting for over a minute, as she and a friend try to figure out what is happening.

Moskoff says that she didn’t know how the fight ended since other cars were behind her.

Watch the video below: