Iguana found shot with several arrows in Plantation neighborhood

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An iguana was found shot with multiple arrows Wednesday morning in Plantation.

Daniel Drake of wildlife rescue organization Jungle Birds R’ Us said he was called out to the west Broward neighborhood, tasked with capturing the wounded reptile.

NEW: The iguana shot by 5 arrows and found in Plantation is now out of surgery and doctors say he’s not out of the woods yet but only time will tell how he heels and recovers @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Py9zdPG2Th — Franklin White (@FranklinWSVN) January 17, 2018

Residents had spotted the injured iguana walking around in the area for several days, and believe someone shot it with a crossbow.

Photos show that the iguana was hit five times by arrows in its head, legs and torso.

Drake transported the iguana to the South Florida Wildlife Center, where the animal underwent emergency surgery. Doctors said it is still unclear if the reptile will survive.

