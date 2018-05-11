Iguana explodes after crossing power line in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An iguana met an unfortunate end after it crawled onto a power line in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, the reptile came into contact with a high-voltage line and exploded, Friday morning.

“I was in the front yard and I heard a loud noise, like an explosion,” said a resident of the area.

The resulting explosion knocked out power to 16 homes in the area near Northwest 139th Street and 10th Avenue.

Power has since been restored.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.