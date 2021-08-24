FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Healthcare officials have an urgent message for pregnant women as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Doctors at Broward Health Medical Center said they have seen young, healthy people with no preexisting conditions come into the hospital seriously ill after contracting COVID-19 and the same situation is now happening to pregnant women.

Officials said in the past six to eight weeks, the number of pregnant women who contracted the virus has skyrocketed.

Lucia, an employee who is 37 weeks pregnant, decided to get the vaccine. She made the decision saying she knows more and more pregnant women are getting COVID.

More pregnant women contracting COVID are delivering prematurely and some are dying or ending up on ventilators.

Many pregnant women have been hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying they were fearful and uncertain as to how it would affect their pregnancy.

Doctors are saying the benefits far outweigh the potential risks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women are 15 times more likely to die of COVID-19, 14 times more likely to be intubated and 20 times more likely to have their baby prematurely than those who are unaffected by COVID-19.

“We have seen, unfortunately, many pregnant women so far in our critical care unit and we’ve been dealing with it,” said ICU Dr. Sunil Kumar, Broward Health Medical Center. “Some of them are, unfortunately, not fortunate enough to leave the hospital and the worst part is, they deteriorate right after they have the baby and [are] not able to hold that baby, not able to see that baby for days and weeks. It’s really unfortunate and this is preventable.”

Studies on pregnant women began in February and evidence shows there is no increased risk of miscarriage from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Instead, the vaccine has proved to be helpful to the baby, even after birth.

“We have today data that supports that if the mom is vaccinated, that antibodies can be transmitted even to the baby, so if for no other reason, if you love that baby, please go get vaccinated,” said Kumar.

Some treatments used for COVID require the patient to lay on their stomach, which becomes more difficult with pregnant women.

Healthcare workers urge those who are pregnant or plan on becoming pregnant to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help save their and their baby’s life.

