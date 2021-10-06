ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members of Miya Marcano picked up her body from the medical examiner’s office and are now preparing to bury her.

They continue to ask for answers as to how her killing could have happened.

On Wednesday, a chilling new cellphone video of suspect Armando Caballero was released as well.

7News obtained the video where Marcano’s family members are seen speaking to the maintenance worker shortly after their loved one was reported missing the night of Sept. 24.

“I understand that, that is y’all family. But until we figure out what is going on, just don’t beat me up,” Caballero said in the video.

“Nobody is beating you up,” family members could be heard saying.

“If I was guilty why would I be here?” he replied.

Another family member then said, “You put yourself in the middle right here. You brought yourself over here.”

“‘Cause we’re concerned,” Caballero said.

In the video, Caballero could be seen speaking with a deputy next to a silver vehicle.

Marcano’s family said Caballero showed up at the Arden Villas apartment complex early in the morning the Saturday after she went missing, asking about the 19-year-old.

Family members of Marcano said his appearance was odd and began recording.

He was released after being questioned by deputies.

Caballero was later found dead of an apparent suicide on Sept. 27.

According to the family’s lawyer, after the family discovered Marcano was not on the flight she was scheduled to take, they contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check on the 19-year-old.

When a deputy arrived at Marcano’s apartment, he waited for her roommate to arrive and give him access to the apartment.

They discovered her door was barricaded by a dresser, so the deputy helped the roommate climb through the window of Marcano’s bedroom — which is now considered a crime scene.

Family members said they received very little assistance from the Arden Villas apartment complex.

Seven days later, her body was found in a wooded area near the Tymber Skan.

The attorney representing the family of Marcano said she was found bound with tape around her ankles, her feet, and across her mouth.

“We’re learning that the guy had tape across her mouth. He had the wrists taped and her feet taped together,” he said. “It just gives me another pause because I don’t have enough information to know whether Miya was actually alive when she left the apartment.”

Residents at the complex are planning a protest later Wednesday.

Some residents are taking issue with a clause in their lease stating, “Owner has no obligation to obtain criminal background checks on any residents and bears no responsibility or liability related to the criminal background or actions (whether past, present or future) of any person…”

The Arden Villas apartment complex said they ran a background check on Caballero.

Thousands have signed a petition to allow residents to get out of their leases at the complex.

“It’s kind of sad, actually, it’s incredibly sad that it’s had to come to that,” said one resident.

