Identity of pilot released following fatal plane crash at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released the identity of the pilot who died following a plane crash at North Perry Airport.

On Wednesday, Pembroke Pines Police identified the pilot as 65-year-old Steven Mitchell Fontenot.

Investigators said Fontenot attempted to land the experimental plane shortly after takeoff, Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the plane experienced engine trouble and crashed when attempting to return and land on Runway 28R.

Fontenot was the only person on board the aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.