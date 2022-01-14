PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The identity of a 7-year-old child who was killed while crossing an intersection in Pembroke Pines has been revealed.

Sophia Gutierrez died on Jan. 7 after being hit by a car shortly after dismissal from Lakeside Elementary School the day prior.

Police said the 40-year-old driver behind the wheel of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency, blew through the stop sign and hit the little girl.

Gutierrez was on her bike heading home after school that day.

