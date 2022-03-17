MIAMI (WSVN) - The identities of the driver and passenger who were shot along the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah on Wednesday afternoon have been revealed.

On Thursday morning, police identified the driver who was hospitalized as 20-year-old Dante’ Collins Banks.

The passenger in his vehicle, who died at the scene, was identified as 20-year-old Timothy Starks.

According to the Miami Herald, Starks is a rapper known as “Baby Cino.”

Banks suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Starks was released from jail on Wednesday afternoon after posting bond. He was arrested the day before for allegedly illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Banks’ mother said her son picked Starks up from jail.

The two men were shot just north of Okeechobee Road in Hialeah, at around 2:45 p.m.

Police said an altercation occurred between people in a gray/silver Jeep Cherokee and the two victims in a red Nissan Altima, and then someone inside the Jeep began to spray the Nissan with bullets.

The victims’ vehicle came to a stop against the expressway wall.

7SkyForce hovered above the red Nissan Altima showing multiple bullet holes on the hood and front windshield.

Banks’ mother said she was on the phone with her son when someone opened fire at his vehicle.

“My son was OK,” she said. “He was talking. He was just shook up ’cause his friend got shot.”

She said he’s in pain on Thursday, but he is recovering after being released from the hospital.

The search for the shooter still continues, and MDPD officials said they are in need of help from the public.

“If you observed the shooting taking place or if you recall any bit of detail, no matter how minor it is, please call our Crime Stoppers tip line with your information and, remember, you can remain anonymous,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

