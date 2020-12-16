ICU doctor gives update 2 days after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The first healthcare worker in South Florida to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has given an update two days later.

On Wednesday, Dr. Ari Sareli explained the vaccination process.

“It was like a mosquito biting me, a little bit of muscle soreness the next day,” he said. “I was in the Intensive Care Unit treating patients the morning that I got it. I’m ready to go back into the ICU today.”

Sareli received his dose of the vaccine at Memorial Healthcare in Hollywood on Monday.

He also said it has been an absolute honor to be among one of the first to get vaccinated.

