Iconic Miami Beach lifeguard stands to be auctioned

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach’s iconic lifeguard stands are being put up for auction.

Seven famous lifeguard stands are being auctioned online by the city to the highest bidder.

Stands in the past have sold for as little as $100 to as high as over $3,000.

Officials said they could make a great tree house, backyard Tiki bar or dog house.

For more information on bidding, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.