Ice blankets Florida city streets after overnight hail storm

(WSVN) - It may look like snow fell in one Florida town but it’s actually lots of ice.

Residents in Trenton woke up to large patches of ice covering roadways, giving the impression that it snowed overnight.

City officials said a severe hail storm impacted the town at around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Public works crew members quickly sprung into action to clean up the streets ahead of the morning commute.

Heavy equipment such as backhoes were deployed to quickly remove the ice before dawn.

