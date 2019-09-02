‘I love it when everyone comes together’ says Hollywood Beach resident under Tropical Storm Watch

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hollywood Beach remains under a Tropical Storm watch, one resident said he looks at the positive when it’s hurricane season, which is when the community comes together.

Floyd Levine said as stressful as it is to prepare for a hurricane, he enjoys them.

“Well, now I’m not worried anymore. In the beginning I was worried. I’m a strange guy. I’ll tell you something very usual — you’ve probably never heard this before — I like hurricanes,” said Levine. “Let me explain why. I’m very sad if there’s loss of life. I’m very sad if there’s property damage and everything that happens bad, but for me, the plus side is I love when everybody comes together.”

He said when everyone is getting ready for the storm is when they look out for each other and hope for the best for their neighbors.

“I love going to Publix and you meet people and you tell stories,” said Levine, “so when I said I like hurricanes I guess I don’t really mean that, I just like when everybody comes together.”

A number of people could be seen along the beach on Monday, but business owners in the area said this Labor Day is not like any other in previous years.

“I believe we got lucky, so actually, we’re not safe yet,” said restaurant manager Dennis Dealmeida. “We’re just waiting for it to turn away, which it still didn’t do it, but hopefully it’s going to go away. We’re going to be safe here and serving a lot of breakfast. It’s unfortunately affecting us. We have some employees that need to make money too, so we’re trying to keep it open as much as we can.”

Under the Tropical Storm Watch, those in the area can expect gusty winds and bands of rain for the next 48 hours.

Police officers could also be seen patrolling the beach as it remained open to visitors.

