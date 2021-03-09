“I feel a lot safer”: Jackson Health System starts vaccinating at-risk residents 16 and older

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Health System is now vaccinating Florida residents age 16 and older with severe health conditions.

On Tuesday, the hospital started vaccinating Florida residents who fall into the following categories:

65 years or older.

50 to 64 years old with an ID showing you are school-site personnel at a K-12 school, a sworn law enforcement officer, or a firefighter.

18 years or older, and attest that your physician recommended you receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition (no documentation needed).

16-17 years old, you must attest that your physician recommended you receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition. No documentation or proof needed. You are required to have a parent or legal guardian with you at your appointment to provide consent.

Christina Rodriguez, 17, was one of the first who was able to snag an appointment for her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning.

“I feel a lot safer, like knowing I’m going off to college with the vaccine one,” she said.

Rodriguez’s parents were also able to get appointments.

“We’ve been really worried and concerned about it, so it’s nice to just have that weight off our shoulders,” she said.

Rodriguez has a blood disorder known as Thalassemia.

“Shortness of breath and things like that, very common in my everyday life,” she said. “With COVID, since it’s a respiratory disease, those complications could possibly get at me so it was important for us to be able to get the vaccine. I’m very happy about that.”

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the eligibility age for the coronavirus vaccine will be lowered from 65 to 60, starting next Monday.

“We will be lowering the age in the state of Florida,” he said. “That will apply across the board at all of the state pods, all of the pharmacies, all of the different drive-thru sites.”

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

