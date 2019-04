DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Dania Beach have reopened after a car fire temporarily brought them to a standstill.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames at the scene along Griffin Road, Tuesday afternoon.

The lanes were blocked until the charred vehicle was removed from the area.

No injuries were reported.

