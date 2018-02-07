I-95 shutdown southbound due to fatal shooting investigation

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have shut down Interstate 95 in Boca Raton, due to a fatal shooting investigation.

Boca Raton Police responded to a call near the Clint Moore overpass sometime before 5 a.m., Wednesday.

I-95 Southbound is closed at Linton Blvd to Yamato Rd due to police activity. Find alternate means of travel https://t.co/glZkxnRasG — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) February 7, 2018

7Skyforce flew over the scene along I-95 and Yamato Road, where a black car could be seen in a ditch.

As a result, all lanes have been shut down along I-95 southbound from Linton Boulevard to Yamato Road.

