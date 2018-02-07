I-95 shut down for hours in Boca Raton due to fatal shooting

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Interstate 95 was shut down for several hours in Boca Raton, Wednesday, due to a shooting that left one person dead.

According to Boca Raton Police, around 4:30 a.m., a Florida Highway Patrol trooper working a construction detail on the highway heard a crash. When he arrived at the scene, the trooper found a car in a ditch on the side of the road.

7Skyforce flew over the scene along I-95 southbound, where all lanes were shut down from Linton Boulevard to Yamato Road. The lanes have since reopened.

Upon further investigation, the trooper discovered the driver had been shot multiple times.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity.

“Right now we need to backtrack to find out where he was coming from,” said Boca Raton Police Officer Mark Economou. “Who he might have been with or interacted with, between where he was coming from and where the shooting happened.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

