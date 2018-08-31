I-95 shut down for hours after multi-vehicle crash that left 4 dead

MIAMI (WSVN) - At least four people are dead and nearly a dozen were injured following a multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

According to officials, the crash happened at around 1 a.m., Friday. City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene with Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Officials said a group of motorcyclists were traveling north along I-95, when one of them crashed. That’s when the group of motorcyclists along with other good Samaritans stopped and tried to render aid to the victim.

What happened next was horrific.

“Good Samaritans that were also traveling northbound on 95 stopped to assist, at which time a white van traveling northbound on I-95 collided into the vehicles and onto all those pedestrians that were trying to assist the motorcycle victim,” said FHP spokesperson Joe Sanchez.

Officials said the 911 call dropped almost immediately after it came in. At that point, a police officer who happened to be driving by on I-95 witnessed the crash and saw multiple people injured along the highway.

At least 11 people were evaluated on the scene, while seven people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital; three of them were in critical condition.

Four of the victims transported to the hospital were pronounced dead.

The van driver was not taken to the hospital and stayed at the crash site.

“It hurts, you know?” said a man known as Primo, who knows the victims. “My heart felt something different because I was just with one of them yesterday, early morning. It hurt to think that that was the last time.”

It remains unknown what led to the van crashing into the vehicles.

“Hopefully everybody pays attention. We deal with a lot of bad driving and crazy people,” Primo said. “I guess it’s the life we live.”

The northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down at Northwest 62nd Street for nearly six hours. They have since reopened.

