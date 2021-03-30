I-95 shut down due to overturned fuel truck in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An overturned fuel truck has shut down Interstate 95.

Just after 7:20 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of I-95 and Atlantic Boulevard on Tuesday.

All lanes have been shut down and traffic is being diverted off the exit ramp to Cypress Creek Road.

Along the southbound lanes, vehicles are also being forced off the road at Atlantic Boulevard.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where spilled fuel could be seen on the roadway.

According to FHP officials, 9,000 gallons of gasoline spilled as a result of the crash.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

The scene is expected to take a while to clear due to the spilled fuel potentially causing a hazardous situation.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

