I-95 shooting prompts lane closures near Hollywood Boulevard

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two right lanes have been shut down in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 following a shooting in Hollywood.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of I-95, south of Hollywood Boulevard, Sunday morning.

According to officials, a total of three vehicles were involved in the incident.

FHP currently on scene of a shooting incident on I-95 northbound just south of Hollywood Blvd. Two right lanes are blocked at this time. Please use caution and avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/Woy8lo71FW — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) February 23, 2020

One man was shot multiple times and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene is cleared.

