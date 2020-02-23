I-95 northbound lanes shut down following fatal crash in Pompano Beach have reopened

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have reopened the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 after a fatal crash in Pompano Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene in the northbound lanes, south of Atlantic Boulevard, Sunday morning.

All drivers who frequent the area were advised to use the Cypress Creek exit while officials investigated.

All lanes have been reopened at this time. https://t.co/nxG018baoU — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) February 23, 2020

The name of the victim (s) have not yet been revealed.

