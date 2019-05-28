I-95 northbound lanes at NW 151 St. closed after car crashes into barrier

MIAMI (WSVN) - All northbound lanes for Interstate 95 at Northwest 151st Street have been shut down after a car crashed into a barrier following a multi-vehicle collision involving as many as seven vehicles, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The I-95 express lanes going southbound before the Golden Glades Interchange has also been closed due to damage to the median.

Drivers are advised to take alternative routes of 441, Northwest 27th Street or U.S. 1.

It remains unclear what injuries resulted do to this collision.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.