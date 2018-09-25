I-95 near Miami Gardens Dr. reopens after crash involving police cleared

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit came to a crashing end on Interstate 95 in North Miami-Dade, causing delays during the afternoon commute

Broward Sheriff’s Office cruisers were in pursuit of a possible robbery subject on the southbound lanes of I-95 in Broward County, just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the pursuit started in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard, near the Swap Shop.

The chase ended after the subject’s gray Toyota slammed into an unmarked police SUV before the entrance of the Golden Glades Interchange.

BSO said the subject was taken into custody. Two center lanes of the highway were temporarily blocked as deputies investigated.

As of 5 p.m., all lanes were reopened and traffic was flowing.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.