I-95 express lanes reopen at NW 151 St. after car crashes into barrier

MIAMI (WSVN) - All north and southbound express lanes for Interstate 95 at Northwest 151st Street have been reopened after a car crashed into a barrier following a multi-vehicle collision involving as many as seven vehicles.

The closures before the Golden Glades Interchange was due to damage to the median.

A truck reportedly hit the barrier and knocked over a large section of the concrete divider.

The regular northbound lanes were originally shut down as well but were later reopened.

A road ranger temporarily blocked off the entrance ramp to the flyover lanes, forcing drivers to take the general purpose lanes.

All lanes have since been reopened.

It remains unclear what injuries resulted due to this collision.

