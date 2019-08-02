I-75 southbound express lanes near Miramar Parkway closed after crash

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound Interstate 75 express lanes north of Miramar Parkway have been shut down because of a crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miramar and Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, just before 5:15 p.m., Friday.

According to FHP, the crash involved several vehicles, including a box truck.

Aerial footage showed a burned-out vehicle resting in the southbound express lanes of I-75. Footage also showed heavy damage to the interstate’s median, which caused traffic on the northbound express lanes to weave around debris laying on the road.

Fire officials said five people were injured in the crash, however, none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening. One patient was taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

In a video sent to 7News, the vehicle could be seen on fire while cars in the northbound lanes drive past.

Traffic on the southbound express lanes is being diverted onto the general purpose lanes of the interstate.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes while crews work to clear the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.