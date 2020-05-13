I-75 reopens in southwest Florida as wildfire continues

NAPLES, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A section of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley reopened Thursday afternoon after four brush fires that eventually merged in southwest Florida caused it to close a day earlier, authorities said.

The four fires merged into an 4,000-acre (1,619 hectares) fire on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

The Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter that troopers had reopened Alligator Alley. The toll road had been closed after smoke caused visibility issues. The agency advised motorists should still proceed with caution.

As of Thursday evening, the fire has burned about 8,000 acres (3237 hectares), and it is 10% contained, officials said.

#wildfire update: Both the #22ndAveSE and the #36thAveSE fires are now being reported as one fire, named the #36thAveSE fire. Size is at 4,000 acres and 0% containment. @FLForestService @CollierPIO — FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) May 14, 2020

🚨WILDFIRE ALERT🚨 3 Collier County fires in progress, 12 @FLForestService units working:#22ndAveFire: 1500 acres 0% contained#36thAveFire: 2500 acres 0% contained Fire south of Alligator Alley near MM 92, 3 units en route. Evacuations in progress. More info as available. pic.twitter.com/PU47zcNdAY — FL Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services (@FDACS) May 14, 2020

Alligator Alley extends from near Naples on Florida’s Gulf Coast, to Broward County in South Florida.

On Wednesday night, four fires were burning a total of about 400 acres (162 hectares), officials said at the time.

#MDFR along with @CityofMiamiFire, @CoralGablesFire and @BrowardSheriff Fire Rescue are enroute to provide mutual aid for Collier County as part of an Engine Strike Team in response to brush fires near the Golden Gate Estates area. pic.twitter.com/rNAMXTXf5S — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) May 14, 2020

One of the fires threatened about 30 homes in the Collier County area of Golden Gate Estates, according to the Florida Forestry Service. Greater Naples Fire Rescue District Chief Kingman Schuldt told the Naples Daily News that the fires have since displaced several residents and damaged or destroyed structures.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were coordinating voluntary evacuations in the areas near the fires.

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District led efforts to fight the blazes, while two Lee County strike teams and one Sarasota County team also responded, Schuldt said. Fire crews from Miami-Dade and Broward county were joining the effort Thursday evening, officials said.

